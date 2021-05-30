In Lancaster, Wis., native Cynthia Ruchti’s newest novel, “Facing the Dawn,” Mara Jacobs, a typical Midwest soccer mom who already is dealing with an absent husband and a wayward son, finds herself suddenly thrust into a family tragedy. And then another.
“Before COVID, to have a plot where there would be major grief, and then another grief and another crisis and another crisis — that would have been hard for readers to get,” Ruchti said. “But after we walked through COVID, we were walking through this every day.”
Even while she was writing the book, Ruchti knew there would be readers who could identify with Mara, whose routine everyday existence is turned upside down by family losses.
“The book was written before COVID,” Ruchti said. “But in the writing of it, I just knew there were people out there who had experienced grief, then had another hit before they had even gotten through the first grief.”
In the case of Mara, Ruchti’s protagonist, every day life is routine, if challenging. She has an often absent, globe-trotting husband who heads a nonprofit that installs wells in African villages.
Her oldest son is on probation for drug offenses, her teenage daughter is typically sullen and her 12-year-old is doing his best to be the “good child.”
While dealing with the stress of everyday life, Mara is hit with a not one, but two tragic losses — first her husband dies in Africa, and then one of her sons dies as well. It is enough to send her into a tailspin of grief. Eventually, friends convince her she needs professional help.
“I think this is a place that introduces a conversation starter with people,” Ruchti said. “Because we are still hesitant to talk about mental health in a healthy way. And here is a character who readers have come to love, so I was hoping that by including she had no choice but to get professional help, it would let people know it’s OK to talk about it.”
It is Mara’s friends who see her through, making sure she gets the help she needs, helping care for her children and getting her back out into the real world once the crippling grief passes.
Mara’s remaining children, while dealing with their demons and grief, step up when the going gets difficult for their mother.
“We often see that happen,” Ruchti said. “When a true crisis hits, at the core, those kids had something within them that reminded Mara of who they really were, and we get a chance to see who Mara is at her core, too.”
Ruchti said she knows that tackling issues like depression and grief in a novel can be difficult.
“It’s always a challenge to write about tough topics,” she said. “I wouldn’t write novels like this if I didn’t strongly believe that sometimes all we humans need as a handhold is to know we’ve been heard. When we see our own pain in the pages, it validates what we’re going through.”
Readers will find levity in “Facing the Dawn,” too. When Mara is called into the principal’s office for what she assumes will be a discussion about the expulsion of one of her children, she’s amused that the meeting is to chide her for sending the wrong treats to her son’s classroom. Even through the constant barrage of twists and turns in Mara’s life, she maintains her sense of humor.
Ruchti, a well-known name in the world of inspirational fiction and nonfiction, now lives in central Wisconsin with her husband, and in close proximity to her three children and six grandchildren.
She identified with the ups and downs of her character but also knows there is light at the end of the tunnel.
“My family had moved 12 times before I was 12 years old,” she said. “Then we moved to Lancaster, and I met a sixth grader. I was in fifth grade. And we’re celebrating 49 years of being married this year.”
“Facing the Dawn” doesn’t conclude with a happy ending all tied up in a neat bow, but it does end with Mara coming through her grief and finding a new purpose for her life.
“Every novel has to be for the entertainment value,” Ruchti said. “But you can also garner things like treasuring friendships or understanding your friend’s grief a little bit more. One of the strongest takeaways is the power of friendship.”
“Facing the Dawn” is available at River Lights Books, 1098 Main St.; at online retailers; or at www.bakerpublishinggroup.com.