Play: “Clue”
Performers: Dubuque Senior High School.
Times/dates: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 5-6; 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
Site: Dubuque Senior High School, Lamb-Hedeman Auditorium, 1800 Clarke Drive.
Cost: $8 in advance, $10 at the door beginning one hour before each performance. Tickets can be purchased online at dubuqueseniordrama.com.
Synopsis
It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias. The butler offers a variety of weapons. And host is, well, dead. So whodunnit?
Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body county stacks up.
Based on the classic film and popular board game, “Clue” is a comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.
Tidbits
