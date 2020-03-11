Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer morel and oyster mushrooms certification classes from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and Saturday, April 4, at the Advanced Teaching and Research Building at ISU, 2213 Pammel Drive in Ames.
To legally sell morel and oyster mushrooms in Iowa, sellers must complete a certification workshop every three years. Out-of-state individuals who hunt or sell in Iowa also should complete certification.
Participants can choose either the two training dates and should arrive by 1:45. Free parking is available in Lot 35.
The cost is $50. The deadline to register is Wednesday, March 18.
To register or for more information, call 515-294-0581 or visit www.bit.ly/MorelOyster20.