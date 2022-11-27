Chuck-a-luck is played with three standard dice that are kept in a device shaped somewhat like an hourglass that resembles a wire-frame bird cage and pivots about its center.
The dealer rotates the cage end over end, with the dice landing on the bottom. Wagers are placed based on possible combinations that can appear on the three dice. The possible wagers are usually fewer than the wagers that are possible
Chuck-a-luck can be a simple game. In the simplest variant, betters place stakes on a board labeled 1–6. They receive a 1:1 payout if the number bet on appears once, a 2:1 payout if the number appears twice, and a 3:1 payout if the number that is rolled appears on all three dice.
The game also is called Birdcage in some areas and is played by many nonprofit entities as a fund-raising game.
This example of a Chuck-a-luck was recently found at a local estate auction. We posted it on eBay for a Buy It Now price of $175 and it sold in just a few days.
The device stands just over 18 inches tall, and the cage is 9 inches in diameter. When the cage spins, a bell on the side of the cage sounds off to let people know the game has begun.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.