If your birthday is today: Put together a schedule that pushes you to use your connections, skills and knowledge to guarantee you reach your destination of choice.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Find a way to use a tried-and-true method to get ahead. Show what you have to offer, and suggestions you receive will up your game.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Slow down and rethink your journey. A smile, kind word and show of affection will help you gain support and hands-on help.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Open your mind and heart to the universe. Put your emotions aside when helping others. Stick to the truth if you want to earn respect.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Uncertainty is the first signal telling you to put away your wallet. Don't spend what you don't have or buy something you don't need. Someone you work with will judge you by your actions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Problems with someone leaning on you will pop up if you aren't open about what you are willing to do. Take matters into your hands.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Put your money to good use. "Waste not, want not" is the mantra that keeps you out of financial trouble. Too much of anything will lead to partnership problems. Show restraint.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stick close to home and family. Declutter your living space. Having a place to pursue something new will make your life easier.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Choose your actions and words with caution. Don't give the wrong impression or make promises you cannot keep. Look for an opportunity to explore what's possible.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Participate in events that expand your mind and encourage you to pitch in and make a difference in your community.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Expand your interests to include opportunities to live a healthy lifestyle. Eliminate waste and all the trappings you don't need. Pare down.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Judge yourself before judging others. Don't let temptation lead you to waste time or money or damage your reputation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Hone your skills. An open mind will help shine a light on the possibilities, and putting your skills to the test will be crucial if you wish to succeed. Think, strategize and finish what you start.
