Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. I Have Some Questions for You, Rebecca Makkai, Viking
4. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
5. Old Babes in the Wood: Stories, Margaret Atwood, Doubleday
6. Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson, Pamela Dorman Books
7. A Day of Fallen Night, Samantha Shannon, Bloomsbury Publishing
8. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
9. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
10. Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide, Rupert Holmes, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
11. Someone Else’s Shoes, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
12. Stone Blind, Natalie Haynes, Harper
13. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan, Grove Press
14. The London Séance Society, Sarah Penner, Park Row
15. Birnam Wood, Eleanor Catton, FSG
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
4. Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock, Jenny Odell, Random House
5. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, Bernie Sanders, John Nichols, Crown
6. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House
7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
10. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
11. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
12. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People, Tracy Kidder, Random House
13. The Climate Book: The Facts and the Solutions, Greta Thunberg, Penguin Press
14. The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture, Gabor Maté, M.D., Daniel Maté, Avery
15. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
Trade paperback fiction
1. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
4. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
5. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
6. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
7. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
8. Never Never, Colleen Hoover, Tarryn Fisher, Canary Street Press
9. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
10. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
11. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
12. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
13. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria
14. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
15. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
5. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland, Fintan O’Toole, Liveright
6. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin
7. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
8. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
9. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
10. South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, Imani Perry, Ecco
11. Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention—and How to Think Deeply Again, Johann Hari, Crown
12. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
13. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, Matt Kracht, Chronicle
14. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
15. What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma, Stephanie Foo, Ballantine Books
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
5. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
8. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
9. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
10. Hyperion, Dan Simmons, Spectra
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
2. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
3. Finally Seen, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
4. Leeva at Last, Sara Pennypacker, Matthew Cordell (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
5. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
6. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
7. A First Time for Everything, Dan Santat, First Second
8. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
9. Freewater, Amina Luqman-Dawson, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
11. Frizzy, Claribel A. Ortega, Rose Bousamra (Illus.), First Second
12. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
13. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Matilda, Roald Dahl, Quentin Blake (Illus.), Puffin
15. The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels (An Indies Introduce Title), Beth Lincoln, Claire Powell (Illus.), Dutton Books for Young Readers
Young adult
1. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Lies We Sing to the Sea, Sarah Underwood, HarperTeen
3. Immortality: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books
4. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
5. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
6. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Tundra Books
7. The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame, Holly Black, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
8. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
9. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press1
10. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
11. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
12. She Is a Haunting, Trang Thanh Tran, Bloomsbury YA
13. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
15. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
Children’s illustrated
1. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Bluey: Easter, Penguin Young Readers
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s Easter Egg Hunt, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
6. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. Happy Easter, Little Pookie, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
9. How to Catch a Leprechaun, Adam Wallace, Andy Elkerton (Illus.), Sourcebooks Wonderland
10. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
11. Little Blue Truck’s Beep-Along Book, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
12. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, Jr., John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
13. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
14. When Things Aren’t Going Right, Go Left, Marc Colagiovanni, Peter H. Reynolds (Illus.), Orchard Books
15. Very Good Hats, Emma Straub, Blanca Gómez (Illus.), Rocky Pond Books
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng (Illus.), Graphix
6. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings, Pat Lewis (Illus.), First Second
7. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Alvin Epps (Illus.), Scholastic
10. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
