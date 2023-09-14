By all accounts, Michele Chillook is a Renaissance woman, although she modestly would deny it.
But Chillook, 44, who has created words and music, produced, directed and organized six shows showcasing many of the region’s best artists, is the epitome of the moniker: Someone with many talents and interests who is authentic — a creator and positive collaborator who goes with the flow and has a profound desire to share it all with the world.
Her latest creation from her Emergence of Spirit production company, “Souls of Sorrow,” will debut at 7 p.m. Saturday,
Recommended for you
Sept. 16, at Voices Studio Gallery Workshop, 1585 Central Ave.
A second show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23.
A Warren, Ill., native, Chillook came to Dubuque to study the art of hairstyling at Capri College and ended up staying. Her first show, “Expressions from the Self Within,” debuted in 2011 and was created and staged in three weeks.
This year’s show, “Souls of Sorrow,” is a collaboration of artists, stylists, fashion designers, painters, photographers, videographers, storytellers and multimedia artists who came together to bring Chillook’s vision to life.
Part play, part fashion show, part art exhibit and part multimedia presentation, Chillook admits the work can’t be put into any one box.
“I give the artists a lot of freedom,” she said. “A lot of these free spirits just come in and do it their way.”
“Souls of Sorrow,” Chillook’s first show since 2015, might sound macabre, but she said it’s actually about breaking free from darkness.
“It’s a sci-fi type show,” she said. “Maybe it makes sense, and maybe it doesn’t — because it’s art. We start in a very dark world in act one, and in act two, we see the characters breaking free from the darkness. These characters are kind of inspired by the Borg (from ‘Star Trek’) and the Cybermen (from ‘Doctor Who’).”
As far as the artists who are creating art for the stage, Chillook has encouraged all of them to use recyclables as much as possible, and upcycle things that might otherwise have ended up in a landfill.
A. Alanda Gregory, of Dubuque, is portraying one of the characters in the show.
“I love Michele’s creative vision and how she reimagines recyclables into fashion,” she said. “I am the character ‘Love and Acceptance,’ and it is a character unlike anything I’ve portrayed. I get to be interpretive and not have any words to deliver, but still be expressive to give the audience an idea of who I am. How cool is that?”
Chillook collaborated with musicians to create the original music. She also wrote the script, which she found to be one of the harder tasks.
“It’s hard for me to translate things (to a page) because I’m a visual artist,” she said. “I see things in pictures. But one of the cast members who is a writer said ‘I can’t wait to write with you.’ So something was there.”
Dubuque artist Allison Poster has known Chillook for 14 years.
“(Michele) started doing my hair way back when, and we just became really good friends,” she said. “She saw creativity in me before I saw it in myself.”
Poster created several pieces of art for the stage, including pieces with a phoenix, rainbow-colored moons and fire.
“It will all make sense when people see the show,” she said. “I heard some of the music that Michele wrote for it, and I was inspired by that.”
This is Poster’s third show with Chillook. She stepped out of her comfort zone for “Burlesque,” the show Chillook did in 2015.
“I’ve done many gallery shows in Dubuque with my art,” Poster said. “But for that show, I actually sang and was one of the models. I surprised myself and really enjoyed it.”
While some artists enjoy their solitary existence, Chillook is a collaborator.
“I want to continuously be that flowing vessel,” she said. “I’m here for artists and free spirits to express themselves. The things that happen in this process, for me, are more than art. It’s a spiritual experience. That may not be what it is for everybody, because we’re all different.”
While Chillok won’t say that her Emergence of Spirit show will be an annual event, she does commit to regularity.
“I would like to say every year, because I’m a task-oriented person,” she said. “But I can’t give myself a series of deadlines. So I would say it will be regularly.”
Emergence of Spirit received grant assistance from the City of Dubuque, Voices Studio and the National Endowment for the Arts for the show. She also had the help of a few private donors who supported her vision.
“Now that I’ve made some really great connections, there will be people that will be involved and that I’ll work with in the future,” she said. “I am a steward for these artists. And it’s a wild ride.”