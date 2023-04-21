Around 59 million Americans participated in hiking activities in 2021, in part because fresh air, exercise, and beautiful scenery helped shake off COVID-19 angst.

But to truly enjoy the outdoors, you need to protect yourself from tick bites. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that around 300,000 cases of Lyme disease are caused by tick bites annually, accounting for 86% of reported cases of tick-transmitted illness. Untreated, Lyme disease can lead to chronic fatigue and arthritis, neurological problems, heart palpitations, and shooting pain.

