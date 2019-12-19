The Dubuque chapter of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, the oldest Irish Catholic fraternal organization in the country, this week donated $1,000 to the Dubuque Rescue Mission.
The donation will enable the mission to continue its community outreach in offering food, shelter, clothing and job development to those in need.
“Every year around Christmas, we give out donations,” said Mike Martin, a member of the group. “It’s a part of our efforts to be a benefit to the community.”
Since 2015, the Dubuque organization has donated $34,361 to area schools, businesses, benefits and charities, according to officials, and those efforts have extended beyond just the holiday season.
Among them, Catholic Charities USA, Holy Family Catholic Schools, Circles Initiative Dubuque, the American Cancer Society, Anamosa (Iowa) State Penitentiary chapel, Mary’s Inn Maternity Home and others have received from $500 to $9,500 in funding from the order.
Proceeds are derived from various events the organization hosts throughout the year, including the annual Irish Hooley, as well as member contributions.