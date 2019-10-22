In keeping with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s theme of youth to honor the 50th anniversary of its youth ensembles, music director and conductor William Intriligator knew the perfect musical selection to set off the DSO’s pair of Classics 2 concerts.
The year was 1764, and a “wunderkind,” or child prodigy, by the name of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart already was a familiar presence throughout Europe as a performer. However, he had yet to compose much music.
That was quick to change when he put ink to manuscript, composing his first symphonic piece, appropriately titled, Symphony No. 1 in E-flat Major.
The selection scored for two oboes, two horns, harpsichord and strings is simple, yet sophisticated. It contains three movements and the first appearance of a four-note motif that would be revisited in Mozart’s later work.
But that’s not the most impressive part: Mozart was 8, unknowing that the piece would propel his short but productive life into music history as one of the world’s most celebrated composers.
“Eight years old,” Intriligator said, shaking his head in disbelief. “He was still finding his voice, but it’s just incredible. Unbelievable.”
In good company, Mozart’s first symphony will be joined on the Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 2-3, DSO concerts at Five Flags Theater by selections from Mendelssohn, Ravel and Haydn.
“It’s a super exciting concert,” Intriligator said.
In a nod to Mendelssohn’s early work, the symphony will perform “Scherzo” from Octet in E-flat Major for Strings, which the composer penned at age 16. That piece will be followed by an older, more seasoned Mendelssohn in his Violin Concerto in E Minor, one of his last large orchestral works and one of the most frequently performed.
The DSO’s take on it will highlight one of today’s up-and- coming violinists, Grace Clifford. The Australian-born talent is a graduate student at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, having recently completed a Bachelor of Music from the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.
Though young in her career, commanding an audience in front of an orchestra is familiar territory for Clifford, having taken the stage with the Malaysian Philharmonic, where she also performed Mendelssohn’s Violin Concert.
Additionally, she has been featured alongside the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, the Western Australian Symphony Orchestra, the Canberra Symphony Orchestra, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and the Melbourne Symphony and Chamber orchestras. At 19, she was one of the youngest performers to have been invited to the Australian Festival of Chamber Music. She also has several notable recitals and festivals under her fingers.
“I think one of the greatest challenges with music that is as well-known and well-loved as Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto is to be able to grasp and appreciate the novelty and drama in the work, as well as its enduring simplicity and beauty — to ensure that familiarity does not cover our ears to the meaning and the relevance of the music, in our present,” Clifford said in an email to the TH. “The yearning, melancholy, the simplicity and turbulence and then the childlike joy and playfulness of the third movement that Mendelssohn captures all still have an urgency of expression.”
Clifford said that part of what she loves about the selection she’ll be putting her stamp on with the DSO is its innovation.
“There are many departures Mendelssohn made from the standard concerto structure,” she said. “There are always so many new things to see and hear in the score when re-learning a work. The conversation and instrumental colors between solo violin and orchestra in this concerto make it particularly fulfilling to play with orchestra. It can feel like large-scale chamber music between all of the musicians.”
Clifford came to Intriligator’s attention through Miriam Fried, her teacher at the New England Conservatory and a violinist who performed with the DSO in 2014.
She described Clifford as “a beautiful artist ... truly special, with real soul.”
“She seems lovely,” Intriligator said. “I’m very excited to be able to welcome a young artist to tackle this piece by Mendelssohn. Though he was young when he wrote it, it’s a fully mature piece. At 16, Mendelssohn had already found his musical voice masterfully.”
Ravel’s “Ma mere l’Oye” (“Mother Goose”) Suite will follow. It’s a youth-like musical musing, with high demands of those playing it.
“It’s hard for an orchestra,” Intriligator said. “Ravel doesn’t make it easy, but it’s so beautiful, positive and innocent, with sections like ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ where we hear the contrabassoon acting as the Beast’s voice, and ‘The Secret Garden.’ It’s imaginative and whimsical, tapping into Asian influences as well.”
Ending the concert with a bang — literally — will be Haydn’s Symphony No. 94 in G Major.
Better known as the “Surprise” symphony, the first 15 measures of the piece creep in lightly, as if to tiptoe. At measure 16, the rest of the orchestra joins in one bombastic chord, then returns to its original, quiet dynamic as if nothing has happened.
Though childlike in its approach, Haydn wrote the piece in his 50s.
“It’s perhaps one of the best musical jokes of all time,” Intriligator said. “I have not conducted it since I was a student, so it brings back a lot of memories from my early years as a conductor — from my own youth.”
Clifford echoed that she, too, is looking forward to taking part in a program that celebrates youth in what will be her debut with the DSO.
“I’m looking forward to working with Dubuque Symphony for the first time, especially with Mendelssohn’s concerto,” she said. “It will also be wonderful to hear the orchestra play Ravel’s ‘Ma mere l’Oye’ and Haydn’s Symphony No. 94 from the audience. It’s a wonderful program.”