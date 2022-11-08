Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Uncertainty and confusion will slow you down. Develop a practical plan that encourages you to use your skills, experience and knowledge to do the best job possible
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't limit what you can do because of complaints. Stay focused on what's important. Budget wisely; change what's necessary.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't start something you cannot finish. Put your effort into something meaningful that reflects what you care about most.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Look at the possibilities and make your move. Tuning in to what's happening will help you get things done.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Step back from disagreeable people. Seek out groups and projects that will bring you into contact with like-minded people.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Have faith in your ability to persuade others to see and do things your way. A financial gain looks promising.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Be quiet about expenses, earnings and contractual matters. Don't give anyone the upper hand or private information. Self-control will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A last-minute change will leave you questioning what to do next. Separate yourself from your emotions and you'll find it easier to do what others expect.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't be fooled by someone trying to take advantage of you. A disciplined approach will bring the best results. Put your effort into high gear.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Gravitate toward what comes naturally; you will thrive. Self-improvement, socializing, spirituality and romance are on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You may desire change, but before you adopt a new path, consider the cost and time involved. Do your research. Baby steps will help you maintain a steady pace.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll learn plenty if you participate in conferences, events or group projects. Consider who does what best, then delegate jobs accordingly. Personal gain is within reach.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Follow through with your decisions. Dedicate time and energy to learning. Keep an eye on those you live and work alongside.
Nov. 8
