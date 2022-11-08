If your birthday is today: Uncertainty and confusion will slow you down. Develop a practical plan that encourages you to use your skills, experience and knowledge to do the best job possible

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't limit what you can do because of complaints. Stay focused on what's important. Budget wisely; change what's necessary.

