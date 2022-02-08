The University of Dubuque’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts will welcome jazz bands from five regional schools Friday, Feb. 11, for the 2022 UD Jazz Festival.
Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa, will be among the schools participating, along with Central DeWitt (Iowa) High School; Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Lisbon (Iowa) Community School; and Beloit (Wis.) Memorial High School.
The event will offer students a day of activities including the opportunity for each band to hold an interactive rehearsal with a clinician. Clinicians for this year’s festival are David Resnick, executive director of Northeast Iowa School of Music and former professor of music at Clarke University, and James Dreier, professor of instruction in jazz studies at the University of Iowa.
Students also will attend instrument-specific masterclasses offered in the areas of brass, woodwind and rhythm section by members of the Duke Ellington Orchestra.
The festival will conclude with a public performance by the Duke Ellington Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. in John and Alice Butler Hall at Heritage Center.
For information on the orchestra or to purchase tickets for the public performance, visit www.dbq.edu/
heritagecenter. Ticket prices range from $24 to $45.