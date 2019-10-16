The late, high-energy comedian Robin Williams was the dominant winner in the Telegraph Herald’s Favorite All-Time Stand-up Comedian poll.
Williams, who began performing stand-up comedy in the mid-1970s, got his big break in 1978 when he played an alien named Mork on an episode of “Happy Days.” It led to the four-season series called “Mork and Mindy.”
The battle for second place in the poll went back and forth among three comics before Johnny Carson edged out Steve Martin and Bob Hope.
Ellen Degeneres was far and away the top female vote-getter, receiving three times as many as any other comedienne.
More than 170 tri-state area residents voted in the poll, the fourth presented in the Current section this year.
Here are some tidbits from the results:
• In the battle of late-night talk show hosts, Carson (67 votes) was followed by Jay Leno (51) and David Lettermen (20).
• Following Degeneres (54) among women were Phyllis Diller (18) and, all with 16 votes, Joan Rivers, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.
• Among write-in votes, Red Skelton received 10 votes while Carol Burnett, Larry The Cable Guy and Ron White each received three.
• Eight comedians received no votes. They were Dave Attel, David Cross, Janeane Garofalo, Gilbert Gottfried, Richard Jeni, The Amazing Jonathan, Larry Miller and Colin Quinn.
• Eleven others garnered just one: Richard Belzer, Sandra Bernhard, Shelley Burman, Andrew Dice Clay, David Alan Grier, D.L. Hughley, Bernie Mac, Paul Rodriguez, Mort Sahl, Sinbad and George Wallace.
Here are the top vote-getters
1. Robin Williams, 87
2. Johnny Carson, 67
3. Steve Martin, 66
4. Bob Hope, 65
5. George Carlin, 60
6. Ellen Degeneres, 54
7. Jay Leno, 51
8. Jeff Foxworthy, 50
8. Jerry Seinfeld, 50
10. Bob Newhart, 48
11. Tim Allen, 45
12. Rodney Dangerfield, 43
13. Eddie Murphy, 39
14. Billy Crystal, 35
14. Jack Benny, 35
14. George Burns, 35
14. Jonathan Winters, 35
18. Don Rickles, 29
19. Richard Pryor, 26
20. Jim Gaffigan, 24