Lise Hoyer
Katelyn Bolduc
Addison Hingtgen
Gabrielle Norman
Addilyn Dolan
Dubuque middle school students who recently participated in the Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association Solo and Ensemble Contest on March 6 have received high ratings.
Superior ratings for solo performances included Lise Hoyer, B-flat clarinet; Katelyn Bolduc, flute; and Addison Hingtgen, B-flat clarinet.
Highly superior ratings for solo performances included Gabrielle Norman, B-flat clarinet; and Addilyn Dolan, alto saxophone.
Additional highly superior ratings for ensemble performances also were awarded to Bolduc, Hoyer, Dolan, Hingtgen and Norman.
The performers are students of Micki Marolf, of Dubuque.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.