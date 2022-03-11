Dubuque middle school students who recently participated in the Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association Solo and Ensemble Contest on March 6 have received high ratings.

Superior ratings for solo performances included Lise Hoyer, B-flat clarinet; Katelyn Bolduc, flute; and Addison Hingtgen, B-flat clarinet.

Highly superior ratings for solo performances included Gabrielle Norman, B-flat clarinet; and Addilyn Dolan, alto saxophone.

Additional highly superior ratings for ensemble performances also were awarded to Bolduc, Hoyer, Dolan, Hingtgen and Norman.

The performers are students of Micki Marolf, of Dubuque.

Tags

Recommended for you