HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Rodham, Curtis Sittenfeld, Random House
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd, Viking
4. All Adults Here, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
5. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
6. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
7. Camino Winds, John Grisham, Doubleday
8. The Glass Hotel, Emily St.John Mandel, Knopf
9. Big Summer, Jennifer Weiner, Atria
10. The Last Trial, Scott Turow, Grand Central
11. If It Bleeds, Stephen King, Scribner
12. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press
13. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
14. Redhead by the Side of the Road, Anne Tyler, Knopf
15. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
2. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
3. What It's Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley, Knopf
4. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
5. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. Pelosi, Molly Ball, Holt
8. Stray: A Memoir, Stephanie Danler, Knopf
9. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Doubleday
10. Dirt, Bill Buford, Knopf
11. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
12. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
13. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
14. The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin Press
15. The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir, André Leon Talley, Ballantine
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
6. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
7. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
8. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
9. Disappearing Earth, Julia Phillips, Vintage
10. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
11. Conversations with Friends, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
12. The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, Kim Michele Richardson, Sourcebooks Landmark
13. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
14. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
15. The River, Peter Heller, Vintage
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
2. A Woman of No Importance, Sonia Purnell, Penguin
3. The Great Influenza, John M. Barry, Penguin
4. When Things Fall Apart, Pema Chödrön, Shambhala
5. Wow, No Thank You, Samantha Irby, Vintage
6. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
7. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
8. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
9. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
10. HBR's 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
11. D-Day Girls, Sarah Rose, Broadway Books
12. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
13. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
14. Unorthodox, Deborah Feldman, S&S
15. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World
MASS MARKET
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
3. Camino Island, John Grisham, Dell
4. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci, Grand Central
5. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
6. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
7. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage
8. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
9. True Believer, Jack Carr, Pocket
10. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
2. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
3. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
4. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
5. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, Kate DiCamillo, Bagram Ibatoulline (Illus.), Candlewick
6. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. The List of Things That Will Not Change, Rebecca Stead, Wendy Lamb Books
9. Because of Winn-Dixie, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick
10. Echo Mountain, Lauren Wolk, Dutton Books for Young Readers
11. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. The Phantom Tollbooth, Norton Juster, Jules Feiffer (Illus.), Yearling
13. Charlotte's Web, E.B. White, Harper
14. We Dream of Space, Erin Entrada Kelly, Greenwillow Books
15. Stepping Stones, Lucy Knisley, Random House Graphic
YOUNG ADULT
1. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
2. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
6. The Betrothed, Kiera Cass, HarperTeen
7. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
8. The Outsiders, S.E. Hinton, Speak
9. Dragon Hoops, Gene Luen Yang, First Second
10. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
11. Lovely War, Julie Berry, Penguin
12. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
13. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin
14. They Went Left, Monica Hesse, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
15. With the Fire on High, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED
1. Oh, the Places You'll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
4. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
6. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
7. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
8. Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. The Word Collector, Peter H. Reynolds, Orchard Books
10. The Going to Bed Book, Sandra Boynton, Little Simon
11. In a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers
12. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
13. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
14. The Day the Crayons Quit, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel
15. Iggy Peck, Architect, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
CHILDREN'S SERIES
1. The Hunger Games (hardcover and paperback), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic. New in Series: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
5. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. Captain Underpants (hardcover and paperback), Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
10. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover and paperback), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers