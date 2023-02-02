When Jim Carrey’s character, Stanley Ipkiss donned an iridescent green face-covering in 1994’s “The Mask,” he developed a very reckless alter personality. Fortunately, when you put on a mask to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 and respiratory infections like the flu and RSV, you don’t have to worry about becoming conspicuously foolish. In fact, you’ll look downright smart.
Surgical, N95 and KN95 masks do reduce your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, despite the current storm on social media that claims, “If face masks worked, China wouldn’t be seeing such numbers ... In fact, there’s no evidence that mask mandates helped reduce infections anywhere.”
Research shows that widespread use of masks is effective in reducing transmission. One study found that in 12 U.S. counties between March 21 and October 20, 2020, once masks were mandated, the daily case incidence per 100,000 people in masked counties compared with unmasked counties declined by 25% at four weeks and 35% at six weeks. And most of the masks used then were not N95 or KN95 — which are the most effective.
Why am I bringing this up? Because experts say the new variant — XBB.1.5 — is five times more contagious than an earlier omicron variant, which was five times more contagious than the original virus! And wearing a mask (make it an N95 or KN95), washing your hands regularly and getting vaccinated and boosted will help make sure you stay healthy and if you get infected keep you out of the hospital and help prevent brain complications from long COVID-19.
