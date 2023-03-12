Some events are so heinous that finding a positive aspect can be challenging. In these situations, the only ray of hope that remains is justice and accountability.

Erin Brockovich is a renowned environmental advocate who Julia Roberts depicted in the blockbuster film bearing her name. She was a leading force in bringing down a California power company that knowingly contaminated the water supply, leading to a surge in illnesses across the area. Erin stood up for the people destroyed by this environmental injustice — and won.

Recommended for you

Moore is a freelance columnist,

actor and CEO of CubeStream.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.