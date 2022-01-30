Working from home has its ups and its downs.
Yes, I’ve turned into a slug person who would shrivel up at my first exposure to sunlight. But on the upside, the daily footbaths have left my feet softer than the day I came into this world.
What I can’t decide is where “the co-worker” falls on the good-bad spectrum.
Sure, in the office you get the benefit of face-to-face, real-time collaboration with colleagues. But on the other hand, you’ve got to wear pants if you want to look someone in the eye.
With my current co-worker, looking her directly in the eye is technically an act of aggression, so I have to be careful there. After all, if things get too tense, she’s been known to steal food off my plate at lunchtime when I’m not paying attention.
Water cooler talk also is a little more awkward. While I’m partaking in the caffeinated wonderland that is coffee — invariably talking about the latest episode of “Archive 81” on Netflix — she’s usually staring daggers from the litter box. Perhaps I should designate a new area for the breakroom.
And say what you will about the TH newsroom, but I’ve rarely had to deal with someone loudly bathing themselves nearby as I try to present during a company meeting.
The slurping used to depend on whether or not it was soup weather. Now, it’s twice daily.
Taking notes — the old fashioned pen-and-notepad variety — can be a challenge when the top of your pen, as it wiggles back and forth, looks an awful lot like a cat toy. As a former reporter, my handwriting is bad enough without a little paw darting out from beside my monitor attempting to snatch the pen from my hands. Any attempt to dodge or move the writing utensil out of the way comes across as an escalation of play which means either blood will be shed (mine, of course) or it will soon be time to find a new pen.
And while some people in the age of Zoom and Google Meet have trained their cats to stare into the camera in disapproval, I’ve gone the opposite route. Training the feline to stay out of the field of view of the camera instead means she sits directly behind it staring at me. The smoldering criticism of that gaze only intensifies as I nudge my hair around and desperately try and fail to not pick at my face on camera.
On the upside, while I would never suggest a group cuddle session at the TH when the weather turns wintry, there’s nothing quite like a warm cat on the lap as temperatures fall to the single digits.
And really, that’s the balancing factor. There’s nothing like a little companionship while digging away in the word mines, dreaming of spring.
The rest, as they say, is for the dogs.