If your birthday is today: Remember what's important to you this year. Wanting to help others is not in your best interest. Put your needs first, and you'll be in a better frame of mind when helping others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Being methodical will help you. Present yourself with strength and courage. The influence you have will come from your integrity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Avoid controversial situations. Use your intelligence and experience. Progress depends on what you are willing to contribute.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Pressure will mount if you don't have a plan. A positive attitude will help you manage the possibilities. Don't lose momentum.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Give others space, and you will buy yourself time to flesh out what's important to you. Control your spending and avoid joint ventures.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Question everything and figure out how to move forward using the information you receive. You can create opportunities if you are innovative and willing to put your reputation on the line.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Open your eyes when dealing with manipulative people. An incident will leave you confused about what to do. Protect yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll be ready to take on the competition if you keep up with what's trending. A moneymaking opportunity will help you lower debt.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) A change someone makes will be a sign of their intentions. Stick close to home and nurture meaningful relationships. An affectionate gesture will pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Back away from anyone causing uncertainty. Look at every angle of a situation before agreeing to something. A creative outlet will ease stress and give you time to think.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Social events will lead to an introduction you won't want to miss. Offer your services to someone you'd like to work alongside.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be a good listener, and you'll be privy to information that can help you bypass someone who gives you a hard time. Be willing to put your energy where it counts.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't trust others to give their all. Do things yourself. Back away from anyone trying to manipulate you.