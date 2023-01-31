Play: “Weekend Comedy”
Performers: Bell Tower Theater.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 and 23; Friday, Feb. 17 and 24; and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 18; 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 12, 19 and 26.
Site: Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Cost: $23. $11.50 for early bird performances on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.belltowertheater.net, by calling 563-588-3377 or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Thursday evening performances are “Girls’ Night Out.” All audience members 21 and older receive a complimentary glass of wine.
Online: www.belltowertheater.net
Synopsis
Frank and Peggy are a middle-aged married couple who have had their ups and downs. Tony and Jill are a young couple who have been living together for a few years. Tony is more than happy with the arrangement, while Jill would like a total commitment.
Through a booking error, the couples both end up in the same one-bedroom remote cabin on the same weekend. Not wanting to deal with untangling the reservation mess, the strangers agree to share accommodations.
A three-day weekend, two couples and one cabin becomes the recipe for a clash of generations.
Written by a husband and wife duo, this Valentine’s Day treat is a comedy that will have you laughing (and talking) about marriage, aging and happiness.
Tidbits
Directed by Bell Tower Artistic Director Sue Riedel, the cast includes Scott Schneider, Debbie Meyer, Asher Soppe and Alexis Furlong.
Sam and Jeanne Bobrick, who were husband and wife at the time (they would divorce in 1990 after 26 years of marriage) wrote “Weekend Comedy” in the mid-1980s, with the premiere production at Tiffany’s Attic in Kansas City, Mo.
Sam Bobrick was a TV writer for decades, starting out writing for the children’s show “Captain Kangaroo.” He would go on to write for “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Bewitched,” “The Flintstones,” “Get Smart” and “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.” His biggest claim to fame may be as the creator/writer of the popular Saturday morning TV series “Saved By the Bell.”
Quotable, from actor Alexis Furlong
- “It’s probably been 10 years since I’ve done a show at Bell Tower. I interned there through college, and worked with Miki (Robinson) on public relations and marketing.”
“The last (youth program) show I was in was “The Wedding Singer.” There is a big difference between those big youth program musicals and the adult plays. There are more personal touches. I feel I can really dive deep into a character. (This play) has made me fall in love with theater all over again.”
- “The show is a small cast, so you really get to know the characters. You’re going to look at your partner and say, ‘Oh yeah ... we do that.’”
“A lot of these smaller plays aren’t as well known, so you can put your own twist on it. You have to search for your own direction of where you want the character to go rather than being directed to do one thing or another, and I really like that.”
“People will laugh, but there are also heartwarming moments. It touches on the good, the bad and everything in-between in a relationship.”
