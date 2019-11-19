“Moonshiners,” 8 p.m.
on Discovery
Appalachia’s most daring outlaw distillers head back to the woods to make their authentic American spirits as Season 9 of this hit reality series opens. Demand has never been higher for real backwoods liquor, but competition from rival shiners and the threat from law enforcement likewise are intense. Fresh out of jail, Tickle already is heeding call of the backwoods.
“NCIS: New Orleans,” 9 p.m. on CBS
Sebastian (Ron Kerkovich) summons the NCIS team to assist with what may be a kidnapping after a dignitary’s son he was tasked with protecting disappears while attending a local concert in the new episode “The Order of the Mongoose.” The rock band The Revivalists appear in performance; Scott Bakula, Lucas Black and Vanessa Ferlito also star.