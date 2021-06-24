SHERRILL, Iowa — Even to the seasoned eye and steady hand, there is a unique challenge to be found in attempting to re-create the picturesque farmland of the Driftless area on canvas. The rolling hills outlined by pink sunsets, fiery yellow sunrises, bright blue skies and vast land extending as far as the eye can see almost seem too steeped in perfection to emulate. But they are visions that artist Jenna Lueck is passionate about capturing and challenges she has come to embrace. The 38-year-old Balltown native has created two series of paintings depicting the area in which she grew up and continues to call home. They are on display in her newly renovated in-home studio and gallery in Sherrill, which she’ll open to the public for the first time from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27. Those able to attend, or visitors making arrangements to view the collections privately, will be able to peruse and purchase her work — an assortment including rural country scenes created with vivid colors and stunning skies that almost steal the show as the backdrop. “I’m a farm kid,” she said with a smile. “I grew up here, and even though I left for awhile for college, I always knew that this is where I wanted to end up.” In addition to being Lueck’s home community, it also has become her artistic muse, never falling short of inspiring her through its bevy of natural beauty. Using acrylics, Lueck creates her paintings from photographs taken throughout the area. She then works with them in Adobe Photoshop to enhance what she hopes to express in the scene. While she hasn’t painted a winter scene — yet — Lueck said she is most drawn to scenic spring, summer and autumn farmlands, with vibrant skies that can’t help but capture the eye. “A lot of people look at them and think they can’t be real,” she said. “But it’s amazing what colors you get in the early morning or evenings hours. The challenge is in finding the right balance between blue and yellow so you don’t end up with a green sky.” While always “crafty,” Lueck said she dabbled in art during her high school years before an interest in graphic design took hold, leading her to pursue studies in the field at Wartburg College in Waverly. It was there that a passion for painting also took hold. “As a graphic design major, you had to take a painting class,” Lueck said. “I fell in love with it.” She ultimately decided to pick up painting as a second major, while remaining equally dedicated to her growth in graphic design. “I knew I needed to make a living, and graphic design helped fuel me creatively,” Lueck said. “It was a natural outlet for me.” Upon graduating, she returned to the area and established a full-time career as a technical illustrator with Almon Inc. in Dubuque, working with clients including John Deere for the past 13 to 14 years. Upon getting married and having children — her twins now ages 10 and another age 9 — Lueck pivoted to part-time work and had packed away her easel to focus on raising her family. But in 2018, after her youngest child began school, she felt the urge to pick up her paint brush again. With a brain for business through her work in the corporate world, Lueck began putting plans in motion, beginning by painting family farms and scenic areas of land that resonated with her. “There are a lot of artists who don’t like thinking of it this way, but I knew that if I was going to do this, I had to be able to make a profit,” she said. “I needed to be able to support myself and my family. And I knew I needed a good body of work if I was going to be showcased anywhere.” Having not created any new paintings fit for galleries or the art festival circuit, Lueck set to work on her Balltown collection in 2018. The following year, she produced a second series, “The Skyscapes of Iowa,” expanding to the rest of the tri-states and Driftless region. Lueck described the collections as “statement pieces,” not intended to be tucked into a hidden corner, but rather, meant to stand out, front and center. “I love to paint big, and I love color,” she said. “And painting this area just lets you lose yourself it in. Because I’m from here and have this connection to farming, too, I feel like it’s what I’m meant to create. I’m close to it, rather than painting a subject from afar.” Just as Lueck began finding her niche at art festivals, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. However, she used that time to complete a major commission — a 6-foot painting of a century farm now hanging in Des Moines. She also focused on her in-home gallery and studio renovation, offering her a place to create and display her work. “Before the renovation, we called it my dungeon,” Lueck said with a laugh. “I was painting in a dark corner of my basement.” In addition to her in-home gallery, her original artwork and limited edition prints can be found among private and corporate collections from Balltown to Cedar Rapids, Chicago and other locations. This summer, Lueck also will be sharing her work at art shows in Dubuque; Elkader; New Vienna; Marion; Galena and Sycamore, Ill.; Mount Horeb, Wausau and Soldiers Grove, Wis.; and Pentwater and Benton Harbor, Mich. “I’m making a bigger footprint to get my work out there,” she said. While working from her inspiration, Lueck also works from that of others, taking on commissions as she is able. “It’s really special to think you are creating something that might be memorable or meaningful to somebody else,” she said. “For me, this whole area inspires me. It’s difficult not to drive around and see something cool in the clouds and not pull over to take a picture so I can paint it to last.”