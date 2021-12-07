Cost: Reserved seats, $8; $6 at the door; $3 for students. Call the Marquette office at 563-872-3356 for reserved seat tickets.
Synopsis
When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Intrigued by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past, and what she finds has transformative powers for both of them.
An epic tale of love and redemption in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, “Bright Star” features a bluegrass score, country ballads and foot-tappin’ square dances set against the rich backdrop of the American South.
Tidbits
The musical was written and composed by actor and comedian Steve Martin and musician Edie Brickell, and debuted on Broadway in 2016.
Despite closing after only 109 performances, the production picked up five Tony Award nominations, two Theatre World Awards and a Drama Desk Award.
The musical was inspired by Martin and Brickell’s collaboration on their Grammy Award-winning bluegrass album, “Love Has Come for You.”
Martin and Brickell were also inspired by the fact-based folksong, “The Ballad of the Iron Mountain Baby,” which tells the true story of William Helms, a Civil War veteran who witnessed a newborn baby thrown from a train near Irondale, Mo., took the boy home and, along with his wife Sarah, raised him as their own.
With a 19-member cast and eight crew members working behind the scenes, almost half of Marquette’s small student body is involved in this production.