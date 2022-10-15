I love to eat.
That’s a good sign — a sign of abundant life remaining in my increasingly fragile body and a will to keep this body going and savor, for as long as I can, all that comes with being an animal with an eternal soul.
When my parents were dying (Dad in 2014, Mom in 2016), one way I knew the end was near was their loss of interest in eating.
And yet, after they departed Earth, I envisioned them sitting at a big, crowded heavenly table, laden with an abundance of foods they loved: chicken gizzards and Swedish potato bologna for Dad, lutefisk and lefse for Mom.
Why would Mom and Dad eat if they no longer inhabit bodies requiring fuel to function?
For the same reason that Mom and Dad’s mourners chowed down in the church basement after their “celebration of life” services — and for the same reason that, when it’s my turn to be guest of honor at a funeral, I want the post-worship meal to be a taco bar, complete with a selection of shredded meats, tortillas, cheeses and salsas and sauces of varying flavors and “heat.”
Eating, like sleeping and sex and other body functions, has a spiritual component that we don’t fully understand, but which I intuit to be as powerful and enduring in the next life as they are here on Earth.
When I eat, I rejoice at life.
When I eat, I give thanks, not only to the creator of all that I consume, but also for the people who first tasted things like ground tree bark (cinnamon), boiled maple sap (syrup), curdled mammals’ milk (cheese) and that sticky, viscous substance inside beehives (honey). Without some brave humans satisfying their curiosity about “Hey, is that stuff good to eat?”, our physical and spiritual lives would be so much poorer.
And yet, I can’t think about food, even with thanksgiving, without also acknowledging the prevalence of hunger.
Until a few years ago, I didn’t know what a “food desert” was, much less that such a thing can exist even in a region of fertile land and abundant agriculture. But yes, there are places, not very far from where I live, where it’s almost impossible to find affordable, nutritious food.
People of goodwill are doing what they can.
My church operates a busy food pantry, and Pastor Jack recently announced plans to renew a tradition, paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, to serve a free Thanksgiving dinner.
Communities cooperate to offer free summer lunches to children who depend on the daily school lunch. Agencies on aging offer congregate meals — food and fellowship to people age 60 and older, regardless of ability to pay.
University of Wisconsin-Extension is educating struggling families about how to select produce from the farmers market and how to use the peppers and tomatoes to make pico de gallo that even the most veggie-averse kids will eagerly gobble up.
Meanwhile, Jay and I enjoy autumn eating.
Pumpkin spice is delicious. Apple cinnamon and oatmeal is better.
Loveliest of all is our tradition of baked acorn squash, with a little butter and salt-free lemon pepper, for our Sunday noon meal in the fall.
Life is delectable.
