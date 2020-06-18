Chili peppers, cinnamon and red pepper are the three best-selling spices in the U.S., and oregano, parsley and basil are the most favored herbs, according to researchers from the University of Illinois. But many other herbs and spices are gaining favor lately. Around 40% of folks now say they like ginger and rosemary a lot. And 33% are wild for dill and cumin.
That’s a great trend — for the culinary arts and for your health. A study in the Journal of Nutrition by researchers from Penn State found that adding just 6 grams of a blend of basil, bay leaf, black pepper, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, ginger, oregano, parsley, red pepper, rosemary, thyme and turmeric to a high-fat and processed-carbohydrate meal lowers levels of bodywide inflammation hours later.
Now this doesn’t give you permission to eat heart-stopping, cancer-triggering, high saturated fat and processed-carb foods. But it is great news, since chronic inflammation, associated with elevated blood glucose, lousy LDL cholesterol levels and obesity is epidemic in America.
Defeating inflammation, which is implicated in the development of some cancers, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, dementia and a lousy sex life, is essential for restoring your health. So next time you’re in the kitchen, cook up some rice and beans for taco night or grill or poach salmon or sea trout. Season generously with your homemade blend of this spice and herb mixture. You’ll be rewarded with great flavors as you cool down the inflammation that’s threatening your healthy future.