Abraham Lincoln became the Republican candidate for president in 1860 in great part because he was more moderate on the issue of slavery than were the two leading candidates, William Seward, of New York, and Salmon P. Chase, of Ohio.
They were avowed abolitionists who were considered too extreme on slavery to win a general election.
As president, Lincoln stuck to that moderation, acknowledging that the Constitution protected slavery and stating that the North was fighting to reunite the nation, not end slavery.
But by mid-year in 1862 he began rethinking abolition — partly because he had long thought slavery was immoral, but also because it might help him win the war. In July, he told his cabinet he would issue a proclamation freeing all slaves in the territories in rebellion. It purposely excluded — because he didn’t want to risk losing — slave-holding border states, Kentucky especially, in the Union.
Members of his cabinet cautioned him to delay announcing this proclamation until the Union had achieved a military victory, so as not to seem desperate (the war had not gone well for the Union North).
And so, this week (Sept. 22) in 1862, the Union Army having won the battle of Antietam five days earlier, Lincoln issued a preliminary Emancipation Proclamation announcing that all slaves in territories in rebellion would be free as of Jan. 1, 1863, the date he would issue the final Emancipation Proclamation.
Militarily, Lincoln’s purpose was two-fold. First, he hoped that, upon learning they were free, slaves would abandon the southern farms and plantations they were working, thereby forcing many of their owners then serving in the Confederate Army to leave the army and return home, or see their families starve.
Second, the proclamation encouraged these newly freed slaves to head north and join the Union Army in various capacities, which some 180,000 of them did.
Diplomatically, publicly emancipating the slaves also was brilliant because it ensured the Confederacy would not receive the diplomatic recognition and support, either financially or militarily, that it had long sought from European powers, particularly Great Britain.
Before the proclamation the Confederates could plausibly (if inaccurately) claim they were freedom fighters, and the North was attempting to force them back into a union they had every right to leave. After the proclamation, the North was fighting to end slavery, meaning the South’s continued resistance suggested it wanted to preserve slavery.
Due to a longstanding abolitionist movement in England, 30 years earlier slavery had been abolished in most of the British Empire, meaning British support for the South imploded.
Not incidentally, after the Emancipation Proclamation’s issuance, the fortunes of each side changed and within two years the North won the Civil War.