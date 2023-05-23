Sisters Georgie and Stephanie Yiannias have led a life surrounded by theater, whether it was entertainment unfolding live before their eyes, upon the silver screen.
“We have so many memories of playing up on stage and in the balconies when we were younger,” Georgie said. “For us, it was thrilling. We were always in the theater with Dad.”
Their father was the late Nickas Yiannias, who passed away in 2018. He was the son of James Yiannias, who came to Dubuque from Greece in 1916 and who was associated with the ownership and operation of several Dubuque theaters, including the Orpheum.
Nickas continued in his father’s footsteps, both gentlemen organizing the Dubuque Theater Corporation, which established the Super 20 Drive-In, Cinema Center 8 and the Dubuque Drive-In, in addition to introducing CinemaScope to the Grand Opera House.
Recently, while going through their father’s home, the sisters came across a small, fragile booklet. Upon opening it, they discovered pages of names — pledges from Dubuque residents to contribute monetarily toward the building of a theater that would not only house live performances, but strive to set the tone for Dubuque’s artistic and cultural future.
That theater was the Grand Opera House.
“When we found it, we just couldn’t believe it,” Georgie said. “Seeing names like ‘Bradley’ in it, it was this really unique piece of Dubuque’s artistic history and the vision people living here at the time had for Dubuque’s artistic future.”
Interest surrounding the construction of the theater began in 1873 with the formation of a committee, according to the Grand’s website. William Bradley Jr. was among those who commissioned the construction of the Grand, which was built between 1889 — the date on the booklet — and 1890, opening with a performance of George Bizet’s “Carmen.”
Bradley also was associated with Dubuque theaters including the Strand, the State and the Avon.
Upon Bradley’s death in 1929, his daughter, Mary Bradley Chambers, hired Nickas as the Grand’s manager.
The Grand operated as a live theater from 1890 to 1928, hosting such Golden Age entertainers as Ethel Barrymore, George M. Cohen and Lillian Russell.
The popularity of film would fill the void for the next 58 years, with Bradley Theatres selling the Grand to Richard L. Davis — another Dubuque cinema operator — in 1972.
As more modern movie theaters began opening their doors in Dubuque’s west end, the Grand shuttered in 1985. It remained vacant until 1986, when the Barn Community Players — founded by Sue Riedel, now theater manager and artistic director of Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater — reopened as a live theater.
Georgie, who now lives in Tuscon, Ariz., and Stephanie, who now lives in Santa Fe, N.M., returned to Dubuque recently to donate the booklet to the Grand’s historic archives.
“It’s something that could have been very easily overlooked,” Stephanie said. “Seeing that commitment from the community — pledging $1,000, which would have been about $35,000 by today’s standards — is inspiring.”
Grand Executive and Artistic Director Nick Halder, whose theatrical experiences in Dubuque began at the Grand before ultimately taking the reigns of the organization in 2021, described it as a fitting, full-circle moment and a tribute to the arts locally.
Grand organizers are in the early stages of planning a public display in the inner lobby of the theater to commemorate its rich history. Halder said the booklet might be a part of that in the future.
“The mission statement in the booklet is all about fostering community,” he said. “Community is what the Grand Opera House has always been about. It was the community that banded together to build it. It was the community that formed the nonprofit organization (the Barn Community Players) that purchased the building and brought live theater back to its stage. It was the community that got behind its renovation. And it’s the community we continue to rely on for support, whether that’s monetarily, our performers or our volunteers.
“It’s incredibly inspiring to know that level of commitment for the arts was there then and is still with us today.”