A celebration service, The Time is Now — Unite to Serve, will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive, in connection with Human Rights Day.
Megan Ruiz, executive director of the Presentation Lantern Center, will be on hand for a meet-and-greet during the event. She began at the center in the fall of 2018. Prior to that, she worked with, taught, advocated for and befriended immigrants and refugees throughout her life.
Flutist Paula Welter will perform a program titled, “Equity and Advocacy for our Immigrant Brothers and Sisters,” at the visitor center.
For more information,
call Sue Hattel at 563-566-1394.