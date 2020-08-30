What's it worth on eBay? A gift that keeps giving

Many times, gifts are given to individuals for years of service to businesses and organizations.
These gifts carry an emotional value to the recipient, but often, the next generation does not carry those feelings forward. Many gifts for meritorious service do not retain a value, but this statue is an exception.
When working for a family to clear the contents of their home, we found many items of unique and special value. This statue was not only impressive but also heavy, being 26 pounds of solid bronze casting.
The eagle was created by Mark Hopkins and limited in production to 950 castings. It was No. 187 in that series.
We found a value of $450 on eBay, but even better, the statue will be given to a veteran of the 187th Infantry Regiment — a gift that continues to keep on giving.