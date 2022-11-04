The Dubuque Arts Council will host Ball in the House — a Boston-based rhythm and blues, soul and pop a cappella group — at 7 p.m. Friday,
Nov. 11, at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St.
Through contemporary and classic cover songs, as well as original works, Ball in the House will teach about music and performance.
Students will discover what a cappella music is and how it works, explore the technology behind a sound system, hear the voice parts and how they fit together to make harmony and songs, learn how to beatbox and use rhythm, experience the history of a cappella singing from chant through doo wop, get introduced to songwriting and collaboration, and have a chance to ask questions.
The program also will address teamwork.
Ball in the House has performed throughout the world, opening for such acts as the Beach Boys, the Jonas Brothers, the Temptations, Fantasia, Gladys Knight, Lionel Richie, Jessica Simpson, Blondie, Smokey Robinson, KC & The Sunshine Band, Diamond Rio, Colin Raye, Orleans and others.
The group headlined the 2016 and 2018 China International Chorus Festival in Beijing, won the 2016 Boston Harmony Sweepstakes and were voted 2014 APCA Band of the Year and 2009 Best of Boston for Outstanding Musical Performers.
For six years, Ball in the House was the voices behind Cool Whip commercials and recently wrote and performed the jingle for Amazon’s Prime Day.
Ball in the House has appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” “The Today Show,” “The Daily Buzz,” the Philadelphia Fourth of July Parade and SBS Culture Club and MBC News in Seoul, South Korea.
The free concert is part of its artist-in-residence program in local schools. Donations are welcome.
For more information, visit www.dubuqueartscouncil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.