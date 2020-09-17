PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums will host a series of lectures by James B. Hibbard regarding slavery in Platteville.
The first two lectures will be free and open to the public, and the third will be open to those who renew their annual gift to the Friends of the Mining and Rollo Jamison Museums.
Hibbard will present the following three talks:
7 p.m. today: Slavery in Platteville, Part 1: The Mitchell Family.
7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22: Slavery in Platteville, Part 2: The Rountree Family.
4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7: Black Lead Miners in Platteville: The Story of William Maxwell.
For the health of visitors, the presentation will take place via Zoom. A question-and-answer session with the speaker will follow each talk.
The lecture series complements the African-American Miners in Wisconsin exhibit at the museums.
To register, email museums@
platteville.org or call 608-348-3301.
For more information,
visit www.mining.museum.com.