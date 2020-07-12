This month marks the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which works to ensure that individuals with disabilities are afforded the same rights and opportunities as those with no disabilities.
To celebrate, recognize and normalize individuals with disabilities, try to seek out books that prominently, accurately and respectfully feature people with disabilities.
Not sure where to start? Check out the following picture books to share with the young people in your life.
“Mommy Sayang,” by Rosana Sullivan (Disney Press, 2019)
Aleeya loves her playful, peaceful daily routines with Mommy Sayang (a Malay word meaning “dear”). When they are together, even their chores seem fun. Whether they are resting, enjoying meals with other loved ones or sharing bedtime stories, Aleeya and her mother are inseparable.
One day, though, Aleeya’s mother becomes too ill to play with her. Aleeya has to spend her days alone, missing her mother and trying to think of a way to help her feel better.
Although her illness is never identified in the story, Aleeya’s experience with her mother’s illness is a gentle way to discuss reasons why loved ones might not always be able to spend time with us in the same way. The beautiful illustrations are filled with emotion and movement and help the story linger in the minds of the readers.
“Hello Goodbye Dog,” by Maria Gianferrari and illustrated by Patrice Barton (Roaring Brook Press, 2017)
Zara and her dog, Moose, are best friends. That means Moose always wants to be by Zara’s side, even when Zara is at school. Zara tries to say goodbye to Moose at home, but it takes Mom and Dad to get Moose to stay put.
Later, when Moose finds a way to zoom over to the school, Zara is happy to let her enjoy story time with her classmates. But then, it takes Mom, Dad, Zara and the teacher to get Moose to leave. Moose continues escaping to rejoin Zara at school, and more people are needed to help get Moose to go home.
Finally, Zara has a wonderful idea. Moose goes to therapy dog training and gets official permission to stay with Zara during the school day. Barton’s illustrations show Zara in her wheelchair and perfectly depict the loving relationship between Zara and Moose.
This story is a great way to normalize the fact that people have many ways of transporting themselves, as well as a way to talk about the important work therapy dogs can do.
“My Three Best Friends and Me, Zulay,” by Cari Best and illustrated by Vanessa Brantley-Newton (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2015)
Zulay is blind, but that does not stop her from enjoying first grade with her three best friends. Together, they learn math, they practice writing, and they try to decide which activity they want to participate in during the upcoming field day.
Zulay, energetic and adventurous, decides she wants to run the big race in her new pink running shoes. Not everybody thinks Zulay can do it, but her teachers are supportive.
An aide, Ms. Turner, helps Zulay practice using a special cane that will help Zulay be able to walk — and run — more independently. Even though Zulay doesn’t want to stick out by using her cane, and even though learning to use her cane is hard work, Zulay keeps on trying until the day of the race.
Her persistence, energy and determination shine through every page and will inspire sighted and blind readers to emulate those same qualities.
Spend some time this summer looking for new ways you can broaden the perspective and world view of the young readers in your life. Reading books about people that look and live like you is wonderful, but reaching outside of that comfort zone is even better.
Exploring the stories of people from all walks of life is an effective way to encourage lots of empathy in young people. All of these books and more can be found through your local library or bookstore.