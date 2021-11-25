If your birthday is today: If you take the initiative, good things will happen. Wheel and deal until you feel you have what you want. It's up to you to follow through with your plans. Take opportunities as you see them to avoid regret.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You can make your money work for you if you set priorities and avoid being too generous with others. Don't be fooled by a fast talker. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep your personal and professional lives separate. If you let your emotions interfere with your responsibilities, you will fall short of your expectations. Physical activity will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put things in perspective, sort out what you must do and get busy. Discipline and intelligence will help you stay on track until you reach your destination.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't share your thoughts or intentions. Help those in need, but don't pay for someone else's mistake. A change you make will help you further your career or start a new one.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) An unexpected change in a relationship will leave you at a loss. Take a moment to rethink your steps and figure out the best way to move forward.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't share your thoughts before you are sure you can deliver. Put more effort into personal goals, physical improvements and being diplomatic.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Do what matters most. Rearrange things at home or work to make your space promote efficiency. Reach out to someone who grounds you; you'll gain insight into something that will help your progress.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) An emotional matter is best dealt with quickly. Don't let situations fester until they spin out of control. Challenge yourself and concentrate on being and doing your best.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Refuse to let others stifle your creativity or stop you from enjoying life. Deal with the inevitable by doing things that engage your mind with people who share your concerns. Keep a positive attitude.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Concentrate on things that matter. Take care of domestic situations to avoid upsetting a neighbor, relative or loved one. A change of plans will favor you. Don't make a fuss; time is on your side.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll be able to convince others to see things your way if you are firm in your assertions. Set your plans in motion, and finish what you start. Get things done instead of worrying about others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Be careful whom you trust. An emotional situation will lead to instability and a falling out. Don't let anger set in when diplomacy and a cool head are what's needed.
Nov. 25