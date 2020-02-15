The inspirational film, “Patterns of Evidence: The Red Sea Miracles,” a two-part film series, will be shown at Phoenix Theatres Kennedy Mall.
Part one will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Part two will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5.
The films explore the crossing of the Red Sea by Moses and the nation of Israel. Part one focuses on the Egypt theories, while part two concerns the Aqaba theories. Part two also includes interview segments with Dr. Frederick Baltz, Pastor Emeritus of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Galena, Ill.
Baltz received help from NASA to attempt to show that the occurrence of the Exodus is factual and has proposed a crossing site that has never been considered.
Among other contributions to the films is the use of his Egyptian war chariot, remodeled to become the Pharaoh’s chariot with reference to King Tut’s chariot designs.
“(The film) demonstrates that the Exodus occurred in 1446 B.C., beyond any reasonable doubt, using eclipse evidence from NASA,” Baltz said in a press release. “With the year established, the Exodus date is determined, based on the cycle of the moon. Pharaoh Thotmose III demanded a yearly, nationwide feast in honor of himself in that very week. The timing of the Exodus begins to appear as part of an unfolding, divine plan for freeing Israel. This all happened just as the Bible says.”
Phoenix Theatres Kennedy Mall has invited Baltz to speak after each viewing of the two-part film.
The theater also will show a series of additional inspirational films this year, including “I Still Believe” (Friday, March 13), “I am Patrick” (Tuesday-Wednesday, March 17-18) and “JESUS” (Tuesday-Wednesday, April 7-8, and Saturday, April 11).
For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com/events/patterns-of-evidence-red-sea-miracle.
evidence-red-sea-
miracle.