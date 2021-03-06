The Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque, the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Canticle of Creation Center will host a virtual interfaith prayer service titled, “Earth is Our Home” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 7, via Zoom.
The prayer service will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the fifth anniversary of Pope Francis’ encyclical, “Laudato Si.”
The prayer service can be accessed by visiting bit.ly/36ZvcZx. Or visit Zoom.us, and enter in meeting ID 848 2853 5970 and passcode 505097.
For more information, email Sister Nancy Miller, OSF, at justice@bvmsisters.org.