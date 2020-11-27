News in your town

Booksgiving: Seasons readings for the holidays -- Part 5

Illinois Extension to highlight holiday health in weekly webinar

People in the News: Trebek inspires with Thanksgiving message

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Even one soft drink a day is too much

Ask Amy: He's a great dad, but a bad drinker

Ellis: Coppola, Murray shine as they team again

Ask Amy: Grandparents treated like toddlers, act like teens

Daniel Neman: The food might be the best, but who cooks this stuff?

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Cool it! Benefits of putting out flame

Booksgiving: Season's readings for the holidays, part 4

Booksgiving: Season's readings for the holidays, part 3

Ask Amy: COVID-19 concerns disrupt long friendships

Drs. Oz and Roizen: 2 new ways aspirin may extend your life

YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 24

Today in History

Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she's re-recording music

GIT Improv returning to Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater

Ask Amy: Widower's new woman plays out old story

Booksgiving: Season's readings for the holidays, part 2

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Upping your cancer-fighting powers

Kirkendall: Don't fall behind on parasite prevention

Almanac

Ask Amy: Husband seeks good reason to leave

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Stopping bad influence of YouTube's kiddie influencers

Today's horoscope: Nov. 23

Booksgiving: Season's readings for holidays, part 1

Television Q&A

Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she's re-recording music

Goldstein: With parental visit, childhood grievances aired

Cooler than cool? There is no escaping the life, legacy and stardom of Steve McQueen

Rolling with it, Keith Richards is chilling in the garden

Camping goes mainstream: Glamping and RVs help make outdoor overnights effortless

Design Recipes: As temperatures drop, cool blues can create calm

New on DVD

Your horoscope

New albums

Best-sellers

On the list