MENOMINEE, Ill. -- With a family history of farming stretching back several generations, there was no doubt that Bert Tranel would follow in the footsteps of his ancestors and become a farmer.
Born the youngest of 13 children into a prominent northwest Illinois farm family with roots in East Dubuque and Menominee, Ill., the 83-year-old has seen a lot of the ups and downs in the world of agriculture. He's also seen farming emerge from the days of handmade tools and animal-powered plows to modern-day machinery.
“Primitive to Modern Farming: Living the Good Life,” is Tranel’s second book. It's filled with stories of his family’s rise and fall, and rise again, on the farm. It also includes tidbits of local farming history and offers an intriguing snapshot of how farming has evolved from the days of hunting and gathering to the modern industrial agricultural era.
“I am a lover of history, especially the history of agriculture, and I enjoy talking about it,” Tranel writes in the introduction to his book. “I want to preserve some of that history.”
Tranel’s great-grandfather, Nicholas, first came to the area in the late 19th century, intrigued by the stories of life in America from an uncle who had immigrated to St. Donatus, Iowa. Nicholas found a job as a farmhand on a Menominee farm that he would later purchase.
“As far back as I can trace my ancestors, they made their living from farming,” Tranel said.
Tranel’s grandfather John, known as “Grampo” to his grandchildren, and Tranel’s parents also purchased farms in the area. The work was backbreaking and all done without modern conveniences.
“There is an old saying about farm work,” Tranel said. “A man works from sun to sun and a woman’s work is never done.”
That certainly seemed to ring true in the Tranel family, with more than 40 children born in just four generations.
Tranel writes fondly of the events of his youth -- constructing farm buildings, working in the workshop, box socials, haylofts and roller skating in the barn. He talks about the tough times, such as the loss of the family farm during the Great Depression.
“This particular farm is not connected to Grampo’s farm,” Tranel said, referring to the 500-acree farm he and wife, Ann, now own. “We started out from scratch and put it together.”
With his wry sense of humor, Tranel added, "I own 500 and 1/10 acres, and two cemetery plots. Some of that land is rented out, but not the cemetery plots."
He also writes about the evolution of agriculture, including the marketing of livestock, farm machinery, planting and harvesting crops and the future of farming, citing examples not only from his family’s experience but from other local farmers as well.
Tranel and his wife have dubbed their farm, just off of U.S. 20, between East Dubuque and Galena, Ill., “Hummingbird Lane.”
“There’s a lot of hummingbirds up here,” Tranel said. “It seemed like the right name.”
He continues to farm, raising corn, soybeans, hay and oats. He also has a herd of Black Angus cattle.
“I’m partially retired,” Tranel said. “I’ll stay active as long as God permits.”
“Primitive to Modern Farming: Living the Good Life” is available at River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St.