News in your town

Kirkendall: A holiday message from your veterinarian

Ram: 'Girl, Unframed' encourages readers to find light in life's darker corners

Television Q&A: How long have the Hershey Kisses Christmas ads been running?

Ask Amy: Mentally ill family member struggles in silence

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: More proof of the remarkable health benefits of walnuts

'Primitive to Modern Farming': Menominee farmer pens second book

Can green tea help inhibit the COVID-19 virus? NC State research looks promising

Ask Amy: Partying right now could yield unhealthy surprises

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Hot topic: Chili peppers protect your health

On the list

New on DVD

Style at Home: Walkin’ in a woodland winterland

Goldstein: It smells like holiday spirit

Concerts

Books best-sellers

Writers and Writing: 'Freedom Flight' embraces the traditional Western

Audio review

Positively Speaking: Pizza -- a circle of life

Grammar Guy: Nominees for the 2020 word of the year

What's it worth on eBay? Reaching a magical price

Jerry Zezima: Clothes encounters of the worst kind

Gadgets: The cordless blender you didn't know you needed

Family travel five: Rekindling dreams of a family vacation

Book review: 'The Kingdom' a slow-burn thriller from Jo Nesbo

John Boyega isn't going to 'take the money and shush'

Nicholas the Wonderworker: 4th-century saint continues to bring joy

Ask Amy: Carpentry skills not enough

New book explores Galena's lead mines, early tri-state history

In seismic shift, Warner Bros. to stream all 2021 films

Ask Amy: Family spends the holidays in fantasyland

Swenson: A deep thinker goes out writing

Today's horoscope: Dec. 5

Guard chaplains reflect on Floyd protests, lessons learned

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 4

New movies

Ellis: Lots to enjoy in 'Happiest Season'

Timber Lake Playhouse to present virtual holiday offering

New movies

Almanac

Ask Amy: Man wants to pass through ‘friend zone’

Drs. Oz and Roizen: No safe level for smoking cigarettes