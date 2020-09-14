If your birthday is today: Take your time, and evaluate your options carefully. Impulsiveness and stubbornness will be your downfall if you give your emotions free rein. Be proactive, and make decisions based on what's best for all.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Look for the truth, question your motives and pursue what's most important. Positive changes at home will open your eyes to possibilities. Make moves for the right reason, and you will get the results you desire.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) It's essential to feel comfortable with the decisions you make. Don't spend money on something you don't need. Impulsive actions will lead to regret.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Explore your options, and learn all you can about the people you are dealing with and the projects you want to pursue. Don't be afraid to step outside your comfort zone if it will help you bring about change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Look for financial opportunities, tie up pending legal matters or contracts, and don't take risks with your health. Take better care of yourself, your loved ones and your money. Romance is in the stars.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Rely on your experience when it comes time to make a decision. Don't be fooled by someone's charm or give in to persuasive tactics that tempt you to do something you shouldn't. Concentrate on gaining stability and making home improvements.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You'll gain insight into where you stand and how you can move forward without jeopardizing your position or reputation due to a change someone makes.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Reluctance to move forward with the changes going on around you will hold you back. Embrace the future with gusto.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Mental, physical and emotional stimulation will help you release pent-up energy and encourage you to bypass potential conflicts. Concentrate on what's important.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take your time. If you act in haste, you will end up having to backtrack. Monitor situations carefully, and avoid taking a risk that can affect your physical or emotional well-being.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Look inward and consider what makes you happy. Strive to spend more time with loved ones and to take better care of yourself and your surroundings. A positive change at home will encourage good health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Lessons from past will help you make better decisions as you move forward. Use your imagination, and look for new ideas that are easy to incorporate into your daily routine.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Problems will arise at work if you aren't adaptable. Look for a way to work with whatever comes down the pike. Make personal growth a priority.
