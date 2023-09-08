MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — “Church Basement Ladies,” a comedy centered in a rural Minnesota church, is the next production presented by Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road.
Performance dates are today through Sunday, Sept. 8-10, and Wednesday-Sunday, Sept. 13-17. The cost is $35. Visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for showtimes or to purchase tickets online.
The comedy features characters seemingly every churchgoer knows: those ladies who faithfully labor in the church kitchen among the casseroles and cast iron. While serving meals for weddings, funerals and fundraisers, they also solve problems, debate recipes and offer a big dollop of laughter.
The cast of “Church Basement Ladies” features Judi Mann (Mavis), Carrie Neal (Karin), Marcia Sattelberg (Vivian), Lydia Prior (Signe), and C.J. Langdon (Pastor E. L. Gunderson).
“Church Basement Ladies” was written by Jim Stowell and Jessica Zuehlke, with music and lyrics by Drew Jansen. The show is directed by Courtney Crouse, with choreography by Dawn Trautman and music direction from Oliver Townsend. The creative team includes Dan Danielowski (set and lighting designer), Tammy Long (costume designer), Dillon Allen (sound designer), Jeff Creath (prop designer) and Lydia Krause (stage manager).
Information and tickets for all Timber Lake Playhouse events are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box oﬃce at 815-244-2035. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and on show days until intermission.