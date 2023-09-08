MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — “Church Basement Ladies,” a comedy centered in a rural Minnesota church, is the next production presented by Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road.

Performance dates are today through Sunday, Sept. 8-10, and Wednesday-Sunday, Sept. 13-17. The cost is $35. Visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for showtimes or to purchase tickets online.

