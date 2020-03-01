“The Simpsons,” 7 p.m. on Fox
As any fan of superhero movies and comics knows, with great power comes great responsibility — but that’s a commodity a certain young Simpson scalawag has in short supply in the new episode, “Bart the Bad Guy.” After Bart (voice of Nancy Cartwright) accidentally sees a highly anticipated new action fantasy a month before its official release, he soon realizes he now has the fiendish option of spoiling the movie for everyone else. Can he resist the temptation?
“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” 8 p.m. on NBC
As she tries to help Mo (Alex Newell) start to feel comfortable expressing what he considers to be his true self, Zoey (Jane Levy) finds herself forced to address her faith and why she was given these uncanny powers in a new episode called, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Neighbor.”
“NCIS: New Orleans,” 9 p.m. on CBS
Pride (Scott Bakula) and his team look into the murder of a JAG captain whose body was found at home by his daughter, the sole heir to his vast estate, in the new episode, “The Root of All Evil.”
“Bar Rescue,” 9 p.m.
on Paramount
Tonight’s opener finds Jon Taffer with T-Pain in historic Old Town Sacramento to resurrect an owner haunted by the ghosts of his past, as well as his failures as an owner.
“Sister Wives,” 9 p.m. on TLC
A major fight erupts among Robyn, Meri and Kody over who will get which piece of land in the new episode, “This Land is Your Land ... or Hers?”
“Dispatches From Elsewhere,” 9:08 p.m. on AMC
Jason Segel (“How I Met Your Mother”) is both creator and star of this new anthology series, which revolves around four strangers — including Peter, Segel’s character — who have little in common other than the sense that something is missing from their lives. After their paths cross, they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just outside the veil of everyday life, “dispatches from elsewhere” challenges that lead them more deeply into a larger mystery. Sally Field, Richard E. Grant, André Benjamin and Eve Lindley also star.