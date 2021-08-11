Kryptonite immobilizes Superman. Spider-Man’s archenemy, Venom, changes from predator to weakling at the sight of a flame. And you? Well, it turns out certain foods have superpowers that weaken your immune system, transforming you from super-germ fighter to a target for everything from the common cold to COVID-19. The most immune-weakening consumables are:
Excess alcohol. Whether it’s a daily overdose or you binge once a week, you’re increasing your risk for pneumonia and acute respiratory stress syndromes. That could potentially impact the outcome of COVID-19. It also leads to slower recovery from infection and post-op complications.
Too much salt. That causes a cascade of events, starting with the kidneys excreting excess sodium and ending with a reduction in your body’s ability to fight bacterial infections. As little as 6 extra grams a day has that effect. Your daily average should be below 3 grams a day.
Added sugar. As little as 3.5 ounces (that’s in a 16-ounce Coke, a Big Mac and a slice of pecan pie) can reduce the ability of immune cells to neutralize bacteria for up to five hours.
Highly processed foods. Stripped of fiber, these alter the mix of microbes in your gut biome, where 70% to 80% of immune cells hang out, making them less able to battle viruses. Getting adequate fiber (25 to 30 grams daily) has been shown to strengthen your flu-fighting powers. Whole cereals, veggies and fruit, and beans are go-to sources — plus they supply vitamins A and C, folate and bioactive compounds that also boost immune health.
