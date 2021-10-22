GALENA, Ill. — Texas-born Jim Post has played with some of folk music’s most celebrated artists, including Ray Stevens, Steve Goodman and John Prine.
He had a pop hit in 1968 with the song, “Reach Out of the Darkness,” that peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard charts and was a staple in Chicago as a radio host and musical artist.
Post’s music and stories will be featured at the Galena Center for the Arts Songwriters Showcase on Thursday, Oct. 28, which will just happens to mark Post’s 82nd birthday.
For 45 years, since Post moved to Galena, the town has claimed him as a native son. He was named Galena’s songwriter laureate in 2019, and Oct. 28 is “Jim Post Day” in the town.
Since coming to Galena in 1976, Post has focused on performing as Mark Twain in a one-man show.
“Mark Twain loved to sing,” Post said. “He never did on stage. He enjoyed singing a lot, but never in public.”
In 1986, Post added playwright to his resume when he wrote, “Galena Rose: How Whiskey Won the West,” which featured the song “O Galena.” The play was performed more than 1,500 times, including a performance at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
“We’re going to do this as kind of an interview,” said Lenny Hosey, Galena Center for the Art’s Songwriters Showcase coordinator. “I’ll ask questions and let Jim tell some of his stories, and we will have artists who will sing his songs with him.”
Local singer Pearl Breitbach will be accompanying Post for “Reach Out of the Darkness,” a song that is immediately recognizable to anybody who grew up in the 1960s and 1970s and perhaps to anybody who watches period dramas that have used the song in the soundtrack, including “Mad Men” and “Beverly Hills 90210.”
“She’s an angel,” Post said. “And that song is a duet, so she’ll do it with me.”
Post and Hosey said they’ve been working on putting the playlist together. L.A. Suess is another regional artist who will sing with Post during the showcase.
“There may be room for a surprise, one or two, depending on how Jim feels that evening,” Hosey said. “We’ve been working on 10 songs.”
Hosey said the idea to hold a showcase that coincides with “Jim Post Day” in Galena, and Post’s 82nd birthday, came about when Post had a health scare last year.
“I tried to die,” Post said, using a self-deprecating tone that lets one know he’s joking about his mortality.
“Jim did a showcase for us a couple of years ago, and then, he had this health scare,” Hosey said. “We started talking about the fact that he was going to turn 82 this year and that we really should have him do another showcase.”
“Before I die,” Post added in the same tone.
“It seemed a good time and a good opportunity to do something,” Hosey said. “And with the Galena Center for the Arts under construction with their new theater right now and trying to do an outdoor show in October is a pretty iffy thing, we thought Turner Hall was an obvious solution.”
Post has a reverence for the historic site, which once served as a community meeting place and hosted “traveling entertainment of respectable character.”
“If I’m going to do Turner Hall, it needs to be something special,” he said.
Growing up in Houston, he had a first grade teacher who recognized he had a talent and often would take Post to arts and culture events in the city.
“Her name was Miss McCarron, and she would take me home on Friday, and we’d do something on Saturday, and my parents would pick me up on Sunday before church,” he said. “My parents would do almost anything because they knew I was something special.”
Post tells a story of winning a singing contest when he was 6 years old, and being upset because the winner got to go on a radio show, while second and third place received cash.
“I wanted the money,” he said. “I was crying my eyes out. So Daddy jumped up on the stage and gave me a 20 dollar bill.”
Hosey said the audience is in for a treat in seeing both Post the raconteur and Post the singer-songwriter.
“It’s going to be a great evening of song and stories,” he said.
Post is looking forward to the showcase, and being able to get on stage and do what he loves once again.
“It’s God’s blessing to me, and it’s my responsibility to use it,” he said.