After five months, movie theaters in the tri-states are
reopening.
The box office lights are turning back on, the popcorn machine is rattling away again and projectors are spitting out moving images once more.
For local theater owners, it has been a long time coming. Five months have passed since local theaters in the area were forced to close down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, they are focused on getting people to come back to the theater.
“We’ve had to reach really deep in our pockets to keep paying these fixed costs,” said Lee Akin, owner of Prairie Cinema in Prairie du Chien, Wis., and Elkader (Iowa) Cinema, both of which opened on Aug. 21. “We’re more than thrilled that we can open now.”
However, things won’t just go back to normal at the movies.
Numerous changes in policies have been made by local theaters in order to ensure customer safety, and a further question lingers for theater owners on how they can get moviegoers to return.
“Of course, we have worries that people will not feel comfortable or have gotten out of the habit,” Akin said. “We need to do what we can to make people want to come back.”
For many theaters, the five months spent closed provided ample time to prepare for the eventual reopening. With the new policies, theaters will be cleaned regularly, and employees will be required to wear masks.
Theaters also will be emptier than they were before the pandemic. Many theaters will have limited seating per theater to create space between each customer.
AMC, which has a location in Dubuque that currently is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 3, according to its website, has stated it will keep theaters at 40% capacity.
Officials from AMC did not respond to messages asking for comment on this story.
Cory Johnson, owner of Phoenix Theatres in Dubuque, which opened on Aug. 27, said the pandemic has led his company to innovate with technology.
A mobile app has been developed that will allow customers to choose their assigned seats, and the app automatically will space out the seating assignments to ensure social distancing.
“We really wanted to have this technology in place when we opened back up,” Johnson said. “It will make things far easier than having to handle this the old fashion way.”
Johnson said efforts also will be taken to streamline concessions, while ensuring social distancing is followed.
Customers at theaters also will be required to wear face masks, except when consuming concessions. Akin said the goal of the new policies is to ensure everyone’s safety.
“We want to make sure everyone feels comfortable,” Akin said. “We think that can be done with these changes.”
However, there is no certainty that the public will want to return to movie theaters, whether it be for concerns about safety or a lack of interest.
Johnson said theaters can do everything in their power to ensure a pleasant experience for customers, but he added that what ultimately will bring people back to the movie theater is the movies themselves.
“Theaters in Iowa could have opened up weeks and weeks ago, but very few did because the studios weren’t releasing anything,” Johnson said. “The biggest challenge is making sure you can show something people want to see.”
Johnson said that might prove challenging for the remainder of the year.
Many studios have pushed back major releases to next year. But Johnson said the upcoming release of action-thriller “Tenet” and superhero film “The New Mutants” could help re-ignite interest in the movies.
“It’s all about the product,” Johnson said. “All these other circumstances are a challenge, but people will still come back to the theater if there is a great movie playing.”