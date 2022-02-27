Editor's note: This is the first in a series of articles to assist native plant selection for yards in the tri-states. Master Gardeners from the Dubuque County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office share lessons learned from their experience growing native plants.
Demand is increasing for native plants that strengthen the web of natural life around us.
Here is why and how to start Going Wild and enjoy the interesting new life attracted by native plants:
Meet amazing guests
Each plant has some defense against being eaten or becoming diseased. Thorns, hairy leaves, strong odors, antimicrobial chemicals and toxins are deterrents but are never 100% effective.
In time, some hungry animals will specialize and develop immunity and/or amazing strategies to defeat the defenses of specific plant families. The plant becomes a “host” — providing food and housing for eggs and caterpillars. A mutually beneficial relationship often develops.
Monarch butterfly caterpillars specialize with milkweed because they developed immunity to toxins in the sticky, milky sap that gives milkweed its name. In addition, they often nibble a notch at the base of a fresh leaf to stop the flow of sap and reduce the amount of toxins they ingest.
Later articles will describe the relationship of other beneficial native insects with native plants and with us.
Become a lavish host
If you feed them, they will come. A focus on lovely garden flowers has produced colorful flower hybrids that are stingy hosts. Adding showy multiple layers of petals can hide, reduce or eliminate flower nectar and pollen that hungry pollinators seek.
Where we see gorgeous plants, pollinators often find colorful deserts with no food or drink.
Attractive but non-nutritious plants in our gardens can be supplemented with generous natives that supply plentiful amounts of pollen and nectar. Important native plants are “hosts” that serve as hospitable nurseries where insect eggs can hatch into caterpillars.
They also provide concealment for caterpillars as they eat their way towards becoming a full-grown butterfly, moth or other beneficial insect — or become essential food for bird nestlings.
Seek keystone plants
Stone arches have a keystone at the top that, when removed or damaged, makes each stone and the entire arch weaker and less supportive. Similarly, ecosystems have keystone trees, shrubs and flower species that host and feed most insects that pollinate our food plants and flowers as well as feed young, growing songbirds.
The keystone species are a nursery and major food source for hundreds of species of insects. The tri-states’ abundant insect life is why most of our songbirds migrate thousands of miles to raise their young here. Worms are not enough. Each brood of songbirds requires thousands of large, soft caterpillars (protein packets) just to get them out of the nest.
Consider top keystone species
In the tri-states, oaks are the trees that support the most insect life, followed by the cherry/plum genus, willow, birch, poplar and maple. Top keystone shrub species are pussy willow (high protein pollen in early spring), blueberry, hawthorn, raspberry/blackberry, hazelnut and dogwood.
Top keystone flowers are in the rose genus, then goldenrod followed by aster and sunflower. The last three provide vital, late fall refueling stops for butterflies migrating south.
Continue getting wild
Future articles will detail high value choices of trees, shrubs and flowers; identify invasive plants that are displacing natives; and suggest credible resources for native plants.
Details matter. Local advice and locally available plants can avoid costly mistakes. Removing an unhealthy or misplaced tree in a few years can cost 10 times or more than its planting cost.
For example, pin oaks are an attractive, fast-growing native in the tri-states. Quercus ellipsoidalis (Northern Pin Oak) thrives in our alkaline soil. Quercus palustris (Pin Oak) does not thrive, but it will be years before yellowish leaves will signal it can’t get vital trace elements from alkaline soil.
Fortunately, regular tree injections can extend the misplaced tree’s life.