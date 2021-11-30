Local singer Cathy Goodman has a fondness for the holiday season that goes back to her early years, gathering around the piano with her musical family and singing Christmas carols.
It’s a love that she has cultivated since 2007 through her annual holiday showcase, “Snowbiz,” which features a potpourri of local musical talent as they take audiences on a spin through jazzy
arrangements of classic and contemporary Christmas tunes.
Like everything else last year, performances were called off in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Goodman felt the void.
“I think musicians felt it more than your average person,” she said. “Christmas is such a part of our lives through the merriment of the music. We really did miss the music. We live for it.”
“Snowbiz” will make its return this year to Hotel Julien Dubuque’s Grande Ballroom — complete with cocktails and fine dining — for a matinee and evening performance on Thursday, Dec. 2.
Prior to the event, audiences can catch “Snowbiz” performers accompanying the hotel’s annual tree-lighting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Featured will be Goodman, along with four other vocalists, dubbed the Mistletones. They include Goodman’s sister, Tori Richter; Abby Foley; Ross Martin; and Mark Oppedahl.
That quintet will be backed by a few of the area’s jazz players, including Terry Dillon, piano; David Resnick, keyboard; Goodman’s brother-in-law, Dave Richter, bass; Marcus DeJesus, guitar; Tim Crumley, drums; Ken Kilian, saxophone; and brothers Larry and Marty
Busch, trumpet and trombone.
“I have never had to work less to get musicians to return my emails,” Goodman said with a laugh and in testament to players eager to hop back on the holiday music bandwagon. “Within 30 minutes of sending out that initial ask, I had responses back. That never happens.”
While this year’s program will inevitably include a few familiar classics, Goodman said audiences will be treated to several newer arrangements and hidden holiday gems on the set list.
“People might be surprised to hear more songs this year that they don’t know as well,” she said.
One includes a song for which Goodman altered the lyrics — “In the Cool, Cool of the Evening” to “In the Cool, Cool of the Winter.”
“I had always thought the words were ‘winter,’” Goodman said. “It’s fitting for Christmas time.”
Another is a haunting arrangement penned by Dillon — “Away in a Manger,” based on Brahms’ “Lullaby.”
“It’s a challenging piece that highlights the vocalists,” Goodman said.
Also highlighted will be the jazz band, which Goodman said provided significant inspiration to the concept behind “Snowbiz.”
“When I first started it, I had no idea we’d be doing it this many years later,” she said. “I really did it for my love of Christmas and the opportunity to sing with a big band. Every year, it’s a lot of work, but it has become like a family.”
The experience also offers a casual holiday option for patrons who come from near and far to see the show. Goodman said “Snowbiz” plays host to several repeat groups that travel by bus to take in one of the two performances, then stay the night at the hotel and enjoy downtown Dubuque.
“It’s something different,” Goodman said. “No one else is really doing the dinner theater thing. I think of it as a throwback to the old Vegas shows. It’s a very laid back event, and it isn’t stuffy.”
But, Goodman emphasized, the musical talent is as upscale as it comes.
“The musicians are exceptional,” she said. “We’re very excited to be back this year.”