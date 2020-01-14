Dubuque Area Arts Collective, 375 Bluff St., will host Dubuque Fun-A-Day: Community Project and Art Show throughout February, culminating with a group exhibition in April.
Those wanting to participate can select a creative project, do it every day in February and showcase their work in a group art show.
Launched in 2004 by a group of friends in Philadelphia,
Fun-A-Day began as a way to stay creative through the winter.
It has since grown from its Philadelphia roots.
In 2010, there were 10
Fun-A-Day shows, organized by different art collectives and groups of friends across the country.
The project drop-off for the art show is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 28, or by appointment.
The art show will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 3.
The community art project is free and open to all ages.
For more information,
visit www.funadaydubuque.blogspot.com, www.facebook.com/funadaydubuque or email