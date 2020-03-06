PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — In every life, a few firsts will fall.
For several University of Wisconsin-Platteville music faculty members, that rang true shortly after the start of the year, when they had an opportunity to travel to
China for 10 days of educating, performing and premiering instrumental music.
The faculty makes up a group known as Ensemble Nouveau, an ensemble in residence at UW-P. They include Daniel Rowland, assistant professor of low brass; Corey Mackey, assistant professor of clarinet; Matthew Gregg, director of bands; Allen Cordingley, distinguished lecturer of saxophone; David Cooper, associate professor of trumpet and jazz studies; and Keith Lienert, lecturer of percussion.
“It was a fantastic experience,” Mackey said of the trip. “At every stop, students were very appreciative, energetic and engaged. The people, and the food, were amazing.”
Stops included Zhuhai, Macau, Gaoming, Foshan and Wuhan — communities making headlines recently in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.
On Feb. 3, UW-P issued a statement regarding the growing concern surrounding the virus. With the university’s 20-year relationship with South Central University for Nationalities in Wuhan — the Chinese city at the epicenter of the coronavirus — UW-P acknowledged that staff and several students had visited the location during winter break.
UW-P launched a website, www.uwplatt.edu/news/update-coronavirus, indicating that any student or employee who traveled to or from Wuhan recently had been self-monitoring for possible symptoms and that there was no immediate or known threat.
As of Feb. 3, all known travelers had surpassed the 14-day incubation period established by the Centers for Disease Control and no longer needed to self-monitor.
The scare didn’t dissuade the faculty members — many of whom were visiting China for the first time.
“It was a part of the world I hadn’t seen,” Rowland said. “To be able to see these ancient things before your eyes, the history alone was incredible, along with how very different the culture is.”
That also includes the approach to music education. While there, the faculty had an opportunity to work as clinicians with band students in grade school through high school.
“Just having the language barrier there, we had to develop new ways to express musical ideas,” Mackey said. “We had to simplify the way we’d describe details within the technique.”
Cordingley, who had visited the country before as a musician — and who was a draw due to his towering stature — said that the experience remained eye-opening.
“It’s interesting to visit a country like China and see their approach to music education, compared to our Western approach,” he said. “Most of the schools we visited were private schools, with dedicated studies in music. However, the importance of music education being generally accessible in schools is a much higher priority here, especially in our tri-state community. It makes you think that we’re doing something right and gives you a much deeper appreciation for the exposure it gets locally.”
The level of musicianship also was something of note, Rowland added.
“I was really pleased to see that, particularly in instrumental music, our students are getting exposed to quality education from an early age, which makes their progress even greater,” he said. “We hear so much about arts programs getting cut, but it was good to realize that in our area, schools are making more of an investment in them. That’s not something to take for granted.”
In addition to teaching, the ensemble also performed a variety of works, including the premier of a new piece by composer, trumpet player and UW-P graduate Zachary Büchner.
“We did a call for scores, and his was the winning piece,” Mackey said. “It was as exciting for us to perform as it was for the students and others to get to hear these visitors come in. It was just a great opportunity. We’d all do it again.”