Dear Amy: I had a 15-year affair with a married man (“Marshall”), who then ended his marriage in order to be with me exclusively.

Marshall and I continued our relationship for another four years before he died unexpectedly. His siblings are handling the funeral and arrangements. They have been very kind toward me in my time of loss.

Recommended for you

You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.

Tags