Play: ”The Best Christmas
Pageant Ever”
Performers: The Grand Opera House.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26; and Dec. 2 and 3; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4.
Site: The Grand Opera House,
135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: $25 for adults and $15 for those 18 and younger. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, by calling 563-588-1305 or at www.thegrand
operahouse.com. Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Group pricing is available for groups of more than 12.
Synopsis
Mrs. Armstrong, the church’s
one-woman Christmas Committee, has broken her leg just before the holidays. The church phone tree goes to work, and the pageant falls to Grace Bradley.
Grace’s daughter Beth is the play’s narrator, and she informs the audience from the beginning that, “The Herdmans were the worst kids in the history of the world.”
So, when all of the Herdman kids — Imogene, Gladys, Ralph, Leroy, Claude and Ollie — show up and bully their way into playing the most important parts in the pageant, everyone wonders if Christmas will have to be canceled.
Will this year’s show be the most disastrous Christmas pageant ever or the best?
Tidbits
- Author Barbara Robinson wrote the original novel on which the play is based. She also wrote the play adaptation and a TV adaptation that starred Loretta Swit.
- Director Megan Schumacher is no stranger to working with children. She has directed shows with youthful casts.
- With its farcical plot blended with reverent spirituality, the play is thought to be a modern-day retelling of “Second Shepherd’s Play,” a medieval piece of theater from the 15th century.
- The Herdmans also have been featured in two sequels written by Robinson: “The Best Halloween Ever!” and “The Best School Year Ever.”
Quotable, from
director Megan Schumacher
- “(Directing a cast of children) is honestly a blast. They are very creative in their acting choices, and they work incredibly hard to make each moment just right. Even the scenes that may look like total chaos are planned out, and the kids came up with most of it themselves.”
- “You won’t find a fully realized set or a lot of clutter to detract from the true meaning of Christmas. Our set designer, Abigail Wagner, has done a tremendous job setting the scenes without overwhelming them.”
- “The kids are especially fun to work with because they are unafraid to try new things and really commit to the character and scene work. They are so imaginative and have added to the show in so many ways through their high energy and willingness to go for it.”
- “I hope the audience will walk away with the message that we could all learn to be a little less judgmental during the holiday season. We need to show each other a little grace because we can never fully know someone else’s struggles. It we take the time to truly see others and embrace them despite their imperfections, we may find they are the best ever.”
- “This is definitely a holiday treat for the whole family. It has humor and heart and Christmas music. What more could you ask for to get you in the holiday spirit?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.