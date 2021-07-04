It’s going to be a fruity summer throughout the
tri-states, where seasonal beer offerings abound.
More than a dozen microbreweries are tapping batches of blond ales, kettle sours and seltzers, all intended to be the perfect beverages for backyard barbecues, camping and river boating.
7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St., Dubuque
The 7 Hills Brewing Co. released a suggestive summer lineup, featuring lip-smacking flavors.
A margarita gose that the brewery calls It Gosè Lick Swallow Suck is described as “crisp,” with the flavors of lime and sea salt. Another, Just a (Ph)aze 3 IPA, features a haze of peach, mango, citrus and candied berries.
The brewery also is releasing 2 Dudes 1 Hop, which is a mango, pine and citrus pale ale.
Backpocket Brewing, Dubuque Taproom, 333 E. 10th St.
Backpocket Brewing intends to get a head start on autumn by releasing its seasonal Hawktoberfest Marzen in late July. The brew, traditionally served during Oktoberfest, is one of the taproom’s top sellers, said owner Jake Simmons.
The amber lager has a medium body with a malt forward character.
The taproom also carries several limited-release brews, including its Tipsy in Tijuana Mexican lager and Pucker Up Right Meow sour ale.
Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St., Dubuque
Dimensional will rotate fruited sour beers throughout the summer, said taproom manager Bart Frederick. Already on tap is Mellow Astronaut, a kettle sour flavored with tangerine, Tang and marshmallows.
A light brew called Shotgun Start also will make its debut. It consists of a lemonade and iced tea blond ale. Another selection is a Sangria cider, called Jacked UP.
Jubeck New World Brewing, 115 W. 11th St., Dubuque
This summer, Jubeck New World Brewing is tapping barrels of strawberry rhubarb wheat beer, which the brewery describes as refreshing, crisp, tart and sweet.
Another selection is a lavender honey wheat that goes down smooth with a crisp vanilla finish.
Deb’s Brewtopia, 106 Cedar St., Elkader, Iowa
The new Elkader brewery is starting the summer with a strawberry rhubarb wheat beer, made with locally grown rhubarb that was first harvested in April.
Franklin Street Brewing Co., 116 S. Franklin St., Manchester, Iowa
Franklin Street Brewing Co. has released its summer seasonal American wheat beer, County Fair.
“It’s a lighter beer with low alcohol,” said co-owner Chad Sands. “When you’re out and going to be having a few beers, this is a good one to have.”
Maquoketa (Iowa) Brewing, 110 S. Main St.
Maquoketa Brewing recently released a small batch of its Orange Creamsicle ale.
“We started with our cream ale and we added the zest of blood oranges and vanilla,” said co-owner Mark Lyon.
The brewery also released its Hopeful Hefeweizen wheat beer, which he described as “a great beer to have after you’ve mowed the lawn.”
Throughout the summer, the brewery will release a summer sour about every two weeks.
River Ridge Brewing, 303 S. Riverview St., Bellevue, Iowa
River Ridge Brewing is releasing its annual Heritage Daze brew just in time for the Fourth of July. The lime blond ale is a light beer “that’s got some really nice citrus notes,” said co-owner Kelly Hueneke.
An additional three fruited beers will join the lineup: A watermelon IPA; a tart ale that includes limes, raspberry and cherry; and a tropical brew mixed with orange and passion fruit.
Textile Brewing Co., 146 Second St. NE, Dyersville, Iowa
Textile Brewing Co. recently released a summer Saison called SummerThyme.
The light ale is brewed with blueberry and thyme, said bartender Zach Deutmeyer. The latter is fresh from Jupiter Ridge Farm and imparts a hint of spice to the dry citrusy brew.
Kettle sours also are popular this year, he said.
Textile is serving Blue Suede, a mix of blueberry, graham cracker and secret spices, akin to a blueberry cobbler.
Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Galena Brewing Co. will release at least two seasonal brews each month.
“We will be making light and fruity ales,” said co-owner Warren Bell. “The passion fruit Berlinerweisse has been a very popular one.
The brewery also is pouring a Mexican lager, which has a light body, heavy malt flavor with a touch of sweetness, he said.
For the bold, the brewery is highlighting its Thirsty Squirrel nut brown ale, which is steeped in 40 pounds of crushed pecans drizzled in honey.
“We expect a very lively and interesting summer,” Bell said.
Highway 20 Brewing Co., 113 S. Main St., Elizabeth, Ill.
Highway 20 Brewing Co. will rotate kettle sours and goses throughout the summer.
Porch Swingin’, a raspberry lemonade sour, is on tap, as is a lighter IPA called Rising Sun — flavored like a tangerine milkshake.
The brew is made with fruit puree, vanilla beans and lactose to impart a creamy mouthfeel.
City Service Brewing, 404 Main St., Darlington, Wis.
City Service Brewing is serving its in-house beers, which include Road Trip, a mild English bitter ale, and Red Line, an Irish-style red.
Potosi (Wis.) Brewery, 209 S. Main St.
Potosi Brewery is distributing seasonal flavors, including a Steamboat Lemon Shandy and Riverside Radler.
The shandy is blended with lemon juice and pure cane sugar, said head brewer Jonathan Gentry, making it “super refreshing on a hot day.”
The radler has a grapefruit Hefeweizen base with a tart and slightly sweet taste.
“It’s a little lower in ABV and it’s refreshing,” Gentry said.
Gentry anticipates selling the seasonal summer releases through August. Beer connoisseurs can find both at area Hy-Vee grocery stores and at Van’s Liquor Store and Family Beer & Liquor Store, both in East Dubuque, Ill.